Prince Harry, Meghan 'smeared' William, Kate Middleton in 'cruelest' terms

A royal expert has alleged that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry not only made Queen Elizabeth’s final years a ‘misery’ but also ‘smeared’ Kate Middleton and Prince William in the “cruelest and most personal terms.”

The Radar Online quoted royal expert Adam McLeod accusing the California-based royal couple that they had smeared the Prince and Princess of Wales in the “cruelest and most personal terms."

He further said Meghan and Harry also made the Queen's final years a “misery”.

McLeod described Archie and Lilibet doting parents as "figures of conspicuous failure" and "ridicule," pointing to their faltering media deals and lack of public credibility.

The expert said: "They have no talent; no appetite for the hard yards of dedicated work."

The royal expert also accused Meghan and Harry of ‘smearing the monarchy’ and ‘damaging the Commonwealth’ with allegations of racism and personal attacks on the Royal Family.

Adam McLeod continued: "They besmirched their kin, the Crown and indeed this country with baseless charges of the rankest racism – this from a man who once mocked an Army comrade and was even snapped, smugly, in Nazi uniform.”

He also urged King Charles to stand firm, saying "Charles III must let the King rule him in this, and not the man."