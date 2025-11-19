Palace shares 'extraordinary' results achieved by King Charles' project

The royal family on Wednesday highlighted the achievements made by King Charles's Coronation Food Project launched in 2023.

The "extraordinary" results of the project were shared online after the monarch visited Fortnum & Mason in London to celebrate the project at the end of its second year.

A statement shared on the social media accounts of the organizations involved with the project said, "Inspired by the vision of His Majesty The King, the Coronation Food Project was launched to tackle food waste and reduce hunger, working with partners @thefelixproject, @fareshareuk and the Institute of Grocery Distribution."

The statement added, "Two years on, the results have been extraordinary:

"50 food businesses have come together to find new ways to ensure frontline charities have a regular supply of food, unlocking 11 million meals.

Three Coronation Food Hubs have been opened in Birmingham, Merseyside, and London, helping to get more food to people in need by boosting infrastructure and capacity. £900,000 in grants has been awarded, supporting grassroots efforts to tackle food waste and help those facing food insecurity."