 
Geo News

Palace shares 'extraordinary' results achieved by King Charles' project

King Charles undertook a royal engagement in London to celebrate two years of his project Coronation Food Project

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 19, 2025

Palace shares extraordinary results achieved by King Charles project
Palace shares 'extraordinary' results achieved by King Charles' project 

The royal family on Wednesday highlighted the achievements made by King Charles's Coronation Food Project launched in 2023.

The "extraordinary" results of the project  were shared online after the monarch visited Fortnum & Mason in London to celebrate the project at the end of its second year.

A statement shared on the social media accounts of the organizations involved with the project said, "Inspired by the vision of His Majesty The King, the Coronation Food Project was launched to tackle food waste and reduce hunger, working with partners @thefelixproject, @fareshareuk and the Institute of Grocery Distribution."

The statement added, "Two years on, the results have been extraordinary: 

"50 food businesses have come together to find new ways to ensure frontline charities have a regular supply of food, unlocking 11 million meals. 

Three Coronation Food Hubs have been opened in Birmingham, Merseyside, and London, helping to get more food to people in need by boosting infrastructure and capacity.  £900,000 in grants has been awarded, supporting grassroots efforts to tackle food waste and help those facing food insecurity."

More From Royals

Kate Winslet recalls first ‘funny' meeting with King Charles video
Kate Winslet recalls first ‘funny' meeting with King Charles
Princess Eugenie gets asked to leave the royal bubble aside?
Princess Eugenie gets asked to leave the royal bubble aside?
King Charles sought solace in Balmoral Castle when given taste of his own medicine
King Charles sought solace in Balmoral Castle when given taste of his own medicine
Andrew infuriates King Charles yet again
Andrew infuriates King Charles yet again
Prince Harry steps in to ensure Eugenie isn't hurt by Andrew's actions
Prince Harry steps in to ensure Eugenie isn't hurt by Andrew's actions
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice urged to severe ties with Sarah, Andrew to 'flourish in royal family'
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice urged to severe ties with Sarah, Andrew to 'flourish in royal family'
Princess Eugenie's emotional health takes a hit due to mom Fergie's public grilling
Princess Eugenie's emotional health takes a hit due to mom Fergie's public grilling
King Charles celebrates green initiative called the Coronation Food Project
King Charles celebrates green initiative called the Coronation Food Project
Prince Harry blames Meghan Markle for career setbacks after US move
Prince Harry blames Meghan Markle for career setbacks after US move