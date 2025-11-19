Meghan's ties to Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian unaffected despite photos fiasco

All kinds of conspiracy theories started swirling after Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner removed photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry from their Instagram accounts following the couple's appearance at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday earlier this month.

Initially, it was claimed that the couple requested Kris and Kim to delete their photos, leaving the socialites angry.

The development stirred a debate online, with some people claiming that Kim Kardashian was so furious that she was thinking of not inviting the couple to any future parties.

But it appears that all the claims made about Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian's reactions or thoughts—which some people claimed they voiced in front of friends— were not true after all.

One piece of evidence of the normalcy of the relationship between the Sussexes and Kris Jenner is that Kim's mom is still prominent among the 4.2 million people who follow Meghan Markle on her Instagram account.

The fact that she's still following the former actress implies that Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian's relationship with the US-based royal couple remains unaffected.

The mother-daughter duo must have deleted their photos with Harry and Meghan after the couple made them see the troubles that their display on social might have caused them.

An observer said that given Kris Jenner and her daughters' reputation, they didn't just delete the photos but would have also apologized to the couple for sharing them without taking into view the issues they could create.