Kensington Palace shares unique perspective on Windsor Castle ceremony featuring William

Family and friends of those received honors are seen in new video shared by Kensington Palace

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 19, 2025

Prince William on Wednesday held an Investiture at Windsor Castle as he represented King Charles.

"Congratulations to everyone receiving awards at Windsor Today.  This recognition is a testament to the difference you've made," said William in  a brief message shared on social media.

The Kensington Palace also posted a video of a different perspective on the ceremony, showing the friends and family members of the award recipients. 

Some family members couldn't hold back tears, while others smiled proudly as the future king awarded the honors during the ceremony.

"Special memories at Windsor. Warmest congratulations to all of today’s awards recipients - and to the proud families and friends who help make these day so treasured," the caption accompanying the video read.


