Princess Eugenie gets asked to leave the royal bubble aside

November 19, 2025

Princess Eugenie and intends to offer her a break and respite in America.

News of this has been shared by a well placed insider that is close to Closer.

According to their findings the sisters are currently struggling with the backlash their parents are facing, so much so that Princess Eugenie is considering a move away from London because “she also feels like she ought to start preparing. She can’t put her eggs all in one basket.”

As for her cousin on the other side of the pond, Prince Harry, is considering extending an invite, the insider reports.

But its not just the Duke because even Meghan wants her to “break out of the royal bubble and have invited her to come spend more time in America with them.”

“Even if she just wants a break to come and relax, they’ve told her they would both love it,” they explain.

According to the source, “Harry has always had such a soft spot for Eugenie, she’s like a little sister to him and he’s very protective. And he too, has been feeling homesick, so it would do him a world of good to see his cousin.”

Their feelings also extend to Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank as well.

Reportedly, “He and Meghan are very fond of Jack as well so they’re genuinely looking forward to having them come.”

However, “there’s no date yet” they made sure to clarify. Still “they’ve all agreed to make a trip to Californian happen, it’s just a matter of when.”

