King Charles pauses for selfie during London engagement

King Charles met members of the crowd and even paused as a man took a selfie with him during the monarch's visit to Fortnum & Mason in London to celebrate the Coronation Food Project at the end of its second year.

Sharing a video of the monarch, the royal family said in a statement, "Inspired by His Majesty and established in 2023, the Coronation Food Project addresses the urgent challenge of reducing food waste while tackling hunger."

It said, "At Fortnums, The King met representatives from Alliance Food Sourcing, as well as food rescue charities and manufacturers. His Majesty was also shown examples of the meals that have been created from surplus food and provided to communities in need."

"Thanks to a great number of partners, including food rescue charities FareShareUK and TheFelixProject, The Coronation Food Project has saved almost 5000 tonnes of surplus food – the equivalent of 11 million meals."

Meanwhile, Fortnum & Mason said in a separate statement, "This morning, we were honoured to welcome His Majesty The King to Fortnum’s flagship Piccadilly store for the official opening of our Double Helix Staircase, a new centrepiece at the heart of Fortnum’s. Unveiling a plaque to mark the historic occasion on the Lower Ground Floor of our iconic London store, His Majesty met Fortnum’s staff members and contractors who were involved in the project. We’re excited to share a glimpse of this truly unforgettable moment in Fortnum’s history with you all!"







