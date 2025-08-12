Prince Harry's attendance at key wedding dubbed risky

Prince Harry risks overshadowing bride and groom with key wedding appearance

Prince Harry’s potential attendance at Peter Phillips' upcoming wedding has sparked much speculation, with expert claiming he would steal the spotlight.

Speaking with Royal Insider, royal expert Grant Harrold said he believes there is a strong chance the Duke of Sussex will be invited due to his historically close relationship with Peter.

However, Harrold, who worked closely with King Charles, cautioned that Harry's presence could unintentionally overshadow the wedding itself, given the ongoing tensions within the royal family and the media attention that follows him.

“There’s a strong chance Harry will be invited, given his historically close relationship with Peter,” Harrold said, adding, “However, whether he attends is another matter entirely.”

“His presence could unintentionally overshadow the wedding due to ongoing tensions within the royal family and the intense media focus that follows him,” he continued.

“While it’s possible he won’t take on a major role in the ceremony, such as best man or usher, his attendance alone could shift attention away from the couple and onto royal dynamics.

“Given the current climate, there’s a real risk that his presence could become the headline, rather than the wedding itself,” he added.

“I think Peter is obviously aware of this and will likely invite him anyway; he just may not play a huge role.”