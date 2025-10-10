 
London prepares to honour Duchess of Kent

Duchess of Kent, the wife of Prince Edward Duke of Kent, died at the age of 92 on September 4, 2025

October 10, 2025

A memorial concert in honor of the late Duchess of Kent will be held in London on October 15, celebrating her life, charitable work, and enduring passion for music. 

Organized by the London International Chopin Competition, the event will take place at 55 Princes Gate, South Kensington, featuring performances by pianist Artur Haftman and Deedee Redford, the 2025 prizewinner of the competition. 

Proceeds will benefit charities the Duchess supported and help fund opportunities for young pianists. 

Katharine, the Duchess of Kent, who died last month, was admired for her devotion to music education and her quiet commitment to public service. 

Her association with the Chopin Society and her encouragement of young artists reflected a lifelong love of classical music.

The concert comes less than a week after her husband, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, celebrated his 90th birthday on October 9, an occasion marked by warm tributes from King Charles and Prince William. 


