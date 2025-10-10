 
Geo News

Meghan Markle stuns in £6,000 Armani look in New York

Meghan Markle was accompanied by husband Prince Harry at New York gala

By
Web Desk
|

October 10, 2025

Meghan Markle turned heads in a luxurious all-Armani look worth £6,295 during her appearance at Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Gala in New York on Thursday night. 

According to a report, the Duchess of Sussex attended the event with Prince Harry, where the couple were honored as Humanitarians of the Year. 

The report said that Meghan opted for an elegant Armani silk single-breasted jacket priced at £2,500, paired with matching silk trousers costing £1,400. 

Meghan Markle stuns in £6,000 Armani look in New York

The pieces, made from Mulberry silk, were described by the designer as embodying “sleek lines slipping over the figure” and “timeless details.” 

She complemented the outfit with Armani velvet court shoes featuring an asymmetric top line, retailing for £650, and carried the Italian fashion house’s satin La Prima clutch bag worth £1,250. 

To complete the look, the Duchess wore a £495 gold double-link chain necklace by Anine Bing. 

The ensemble marked a return to Meghan’s favored designer, as she had previously worn the same Armani jacket and trousers during a 2023 trip to San Diego with Harry. 


