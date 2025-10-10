Experts highlights what is to come for Meghan Markle after media storm

Meghan Markle’s next career move, expert speaks out

A royal expert highlights Meghan Markle next possible career move that is slated to be the ‘next thing’.

Brand and culture expert Nick Ede is the expert in question and he recently spoke to Express UK about what may lay ahead.

In his eyes, Paris Fashion Week might be the key hint because in many outlets Meghan was appreciated for this “rebooting of the ages”.

Now the expert claims, fashion may be it because “Meghan has always had a deep interest in fashion, she knows the industry, supports emerging designers, and has an innate sense of style that resonates with real women.”

That is why Mr Ede added, “I am sure as part of the As Ever brand we will see a rollout into fashion so if she's going to be taken seriously she needs to hang with the fashion pack so I expect we will be seeing a lot more of her on FROWS around the world.”

He even called out the ‘Meghan Effect’ during his chat and ntoed, “The Meghan Effect is here to stay: whenever she wears something, it sells out. So if she showed up in London, every designer would want her on the front row and every brand she touches would be catapulted into the spotlight.”

Plus “she’s already proven at Paris Fashion Week that she can command global attention, and a London appearance would show she’s not afraid to re-engage with the UK.”