King Charles listens attentively as Prince William speaks

King Charles, Prince William attended an event together

October 10, 2025

Prince William and King Charles silence feud talk with friendly display
Prince William and King Charles appeared in good spirits during a joint engagement at London’s Natural History Museum this week, putting to rest speculation of a growing rift within the royal family. 

A video shared on the official Royal Family and Prince and Princess of Wales’s Instagram accounts showed the father-son duo smiling warmly and chatting as they met environmental leaders ahead of the COP30 Summit in Brazil. 

The event highlighted innovative solutions to tackle climate change and protect nature, a cause both royals have long championed. 

Observers noted that the pair appeared relaxed and at ease, with King Charles listening attentively as Prince William spoke.

The moment stood in contrast to recent media reports suggesting tension between them. 

Reports last month claimed William had been unhappy after his father met privately with Prince Harry at Clarence House during the Duke’s brief visit to London. 

However, the latest footage paints a picture of unity and shared purpose. 

The caption accompanying the post underscored their message: “Together, we can protect the natural world, for today and for generations to come.”

