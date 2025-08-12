Singer Atif Aslam's father Muhammad Aslam passes away at 77

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam (right) and his father Muhammad Aslam. — Instagram/@atifaslam

Muhammad Aslam, the father of internationally acclaimed Pakistani singer Atif Aslam, has passed away, family sources confirmed on Tuesday.

Atif, known for his contributions to both Pakistan's music industry and Bollywood soundtracks, announced the death of his father in a heartfelt post on social media.

"A final Good bye to my Iron Man. Rest in love Abu g," the singer captioned the post on his Instagram, accompanied by a photo of Atif with his father. "Keep us in your prayers."

According to the family, Muhammad, 77, had been unwell for an extended period and suffered a heart attack a few months ago. His funeral prayer will be offered after Asr prayers in Valencia Town, Lahore.

The death has prompted an outpouring of grief from across the entertainment industry, with artists, celebrities, and millions of fans expressing condolences to the singer and his family.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also expressed deep sorrow over the passing, extending her condolences and sympathies to Atif and his loved ones.

She prayed for the family to be granted strength and patience in their time of loss.