Ozzy Osbourne's unconventional views on hell, heaven laid bare post death

Photo: Ozzy Osbourne never believed in hell, heaven before death: Report

Ozzy Osbourne reportedly never feared going to hell.

As per a new report of RadarOnline.com, the late husband of Sharon Osbourne never believed that such a place could exist.

Reportedly, the legendary rocker, who died in July at 76 after battling Parkinson’s disease and enduring painful back surgery, expressed skepticism about the afterlife.

When asked about what awaited him beyond death, Ozzy reportedly said he had no clear idea, noting that no one has ever returned to confirm whether heaven is welcoming or hell is truly fiery and demanding.

In a 2005 interview with Playboy, Ozzy was candid about his doubts and amitted that he dismissed ideas of heaven and hell as beliefs for those who live by strict morals.

Following a severe quad bike crash in Birmingham in 2003 that left him in a coma and clinically dead for a short time, Ozzy experienced a bright light, often described as a near-death phenomenon.

However, he believed this was simply a neurological effect as he came out of the coma, rather than a spiritual sign.

Nonetheless, Ozzy always acknowledged a faith in a greater force, something more powerful than himself, like the vastness of the universe or nature.

“I believe there’s a power far beyond me,” he said, highlighting his sense of awe at the natural world.