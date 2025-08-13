Johnny Depp to return as Captain Jack Sparrow in 'Pirates 6'?

'Pirates' producer drops big hint on Johnny Depp’s return to franchise

Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer has shared a major update about the sixth installment of the franchise.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 81-year-old film producer revealed that he has spoken to Johnny Depp about reprising his career-making role in the sixth sequel.

“If he likes the way the part’s written, I think he would do it,” said Jerry. “It’s all about what’s on the page… We are still working on a screenplay. “

“We want to make it. We just have to get the right screenplay. We haven’t quite gotten there yet, but we’re close,” he added.

Referring to Captain Jack Sparrow’s return as “a treat for sore eyes,” Jerry said, “It’s a reboot, but if it was up to me, he would be in it. I love him. He’s a good friend. He’s an amazing artist with a unique look.

“He created Captain Jack — that wasn’t on the page. That was him doing a little Pepé Le Pew and Keith Richards. That was his interpretation of Jack Sparrow,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that plans for a sixth Pirates film have been in discussion since 2019.