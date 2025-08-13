 
One week delay: Princess Anne's Dublin engagements revealed

Princess Anne is all set to celebrate her 75th birthday

August 13, 2025

One week delay: Princess Anne's Dublin engagements revealed

On week after  Princess Anne arrived in Dublin, the royal family's official website royal.uk has released details of her engagements and pictures from the Princess Royal's visit.

However, the social media teams had shared timely updates on the royal's visit.

On Wednesday, a statement posted on the websitesaid, "The Princess Royal has visited Dublin where she had a meeting with President Michael D. Higgins and attended the official opening day of the Dublin Horse Show."

It said, "The Princess Royal was formally welcomed in Dublin by President Michael D. Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin, the official residence of The President."

The statement added, "As President Higgins approaches the end of his second and final term, the meeting served as a moment to acknowledge his long-standing contribution to Irish public life and the strength and value of the relationship between the two countries."

"Her Royal Highness then attended the official opening day of the 150th Dublin Horse Show at the Royal Dublin Society." 

"During the visit, Her Royal Highness toured a special exhibition on the history of the Dublin Horse Show and met representatives from Festina Lenté, a Bray-based charity offering equine-assisted learning and therapy services, and the Riding for the Disabled Association Ireland."

"Finally, she presented rosettes to the winners in Class 20 of the Small Hunters competition."

Meanwhile, the royal family is all set to celebrate Princess Anne's 75th birthday on August 15.


