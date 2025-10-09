Kate Middleton issues personal message about 'most basic form of love'

Kensington Palace drops personal message on behald of Kate Middleton

The statement was shared via the official Instagram handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

In the message on Stories, Kate stated, "Attention is the most basic form of love."

Adding, "In our increasingly distracted world, it has never been more important to hold on to what truly connects us to ourselves, to one another, and to the world around us."

"Thank you to Home-Start and the Rose Hill Community Centre in Oxford for today and for all you do to nurture strong connections in the community," she added of her visit from earlier today.

The future Queen concluded with the initial of her name, Catherine.

It is pertinent to mention this comes after Kate Middleton met families and volunteers dedicated to supports parents of young children during her Oxford visit.

The Princess of Wales' visit showcased how Home-Start volunteers are being trained to use animation films, designed to explain science behind social and emotional growth in the first five years of life.