 
Geo News

Leonardo DiCaprio gets real about life in 50s

Leonardo DiCaprio talks milestone birthday in a recent interview with 'Esquires'

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 14, 2025

Leonardo DiCaprio on how he feels emotionally in life
Leonardo DiCaprio on how he feels emotionally in life

Leonardo DiCaprio doesn't feel a little over 35 despite entering his 50s last year.

The Oscar winner was in a conversation with his One Battle After Another director, Paul Thomas Anderson, for Esquire's Mavericks of Hollywood issue, when it shifted to how old he feels.

“If you didn’t know how old you are, how old are you right now?” the filmmaker asked, to which DiCaprio replied, "thirty two."

DiCaprio reflected further on his milestone 50th birthday, admitting that he felt more like he turned "emotionally 35."

The Titanic star went on to add that entering his 50s made him more intentional about how he spends his time. "It creates a feeling like you have a desire to just be more honest and not waste your time," he explained.

"I can only imagine how the next few decades are going to progress," he added.

DiCaprio credited his mother, Irmelin, as his role model for living authentically. "She just says exactly what she thinks and wastes no time. She spends no time trying to fake it."

He noted that it means "being more upfront and risking having things fall apart or risk the disagreements or risk going your separate ways from any type of relationship in life — the personal, professional."

"It’s that you just don’t want to waste your time anymore," he added.

Selena Gomez having second doubts about Benny Blanco wedding post engagement: Source
Selena Gomez having second doubts about Benny Blanco wedding post engagement: Source
Audrey Hobert reflects on bizzare strategy to attract attention amid debut album
Audrey Hobert reflects on bizzare strategy to attract attention amid debut album
Kanye West's unseen moments captured on camera
Kanye West's unseen moments captured on camera
Drake seeks 'damaging' information about Kendrick Lamar
Drake seeks 'damaging' information about Kendrick Lamar
Cher's son receives new order from court amid Marieangela King split
Cher's son receives new order from court amid Marieangela King split
Ellen DeGeneres embraces newer chapter of life with Portia de Rossi in UK?
Ellen DeGeneres embraces newer chapter of life with Portia de Rossi in UK?
Gloria Gaynor named to get the most 'prestigious' award
Gloria Gaynor named to get the most 'prestigious' award
Jessica Alba pens heartfelt tribute to 'smart' daughter Haven
Jessica Alba pens heartfelt tribute to 'smart' daughter Haven