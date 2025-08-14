Leonardo DiCaprio gets real about life in 50s

Leonardo DiCaprio on how he feels emotionally in life

Leonardo DiCaprio doesn't feel a little over 35 despite entering his 50s last year.

The Oscar winner was in a conversation with his One Battle After Another director, Paul Thomas Anderson, for Esquire's Mavericks of Hollywood issue, when it shifted to how old he feels.

“If you didn’t know how old you are, how old are you right now?” the filmmaker asked, to which DiCaprio replied, "thirty two."

DiCaprio reflected further on his milestone 50th birthday, admitting that he felt more like he turned "emotionally 35."

The Titanic star went on to add that entering his 50s made him more intentional about how he spends his time. "It creates a feeling like you have a desire to just be more honest and not waste your time," he explained.

"I can only imagine how the next few decades are going to progress," he added.

DiCaprio credited his mother, Irmelin, as his role model for living authentically. "She just says exactly what she thinks and wastes no time. She spends no time trying to fake it."

He noted that it means "being more upfront and risking having things fall apart or risk the disagreements or risk going your separate ways from any type of relationship in life — the personal, professional."

"It’s that you just don’t want to waste your time anymore," he added.