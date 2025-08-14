Taylor Swift breaks down in tears while discussing life-changing moment

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce recall 'crying' after big music news

Taylor Swift has opened up about owning her own masters after years of struggles.

During her latest appearance at her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason’s podcast New Heights, the Lover singer announced her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl and got candid about her struggles of regaining the rights to her music.

Taylor said, "I thought about not owning my music every day. It was like an intrusive thought I had every day,” adding, “I want it because this is my hand-written diary entries from my whole life.”

“These are the songs I wrote about every phase of my life. This is my photography, my music videos, most of which I funded, my artwork. Everything that I’ve ever done is in this catalogue,” the Grammy-winning artist added.

With tears in her eyes, Taylor recalled sending her mom, Andrea Swift and brother Austin, to meet Shamrock Capital, who owned the rights.

Excusing for getting emotional, Taylor said, “Sorry — this happens, because, I don’t ever really talk about it because…”

“They sat down with Shamrock Capital and told them what this meant to me,” the singer recalled.

“We were in Kansas City, and I get a call from my mom and she’s like, ‘We got your music,’” she shared, referring to the time when the songstress was staying with Travis after the Super Bowl. “So sorry, it’s literally been so long since this happened. It’s every time I talk about it. I just very dramatically hit the floor, for real.”

Taylor said of Travis’ reaction, “He puts his headset down. He’s like, ‘Guys, I gotta go’ I think you thought something was wrong. I was like, ‘I got my music back,’ and then just start absolutely heaving.”

“Yeah, this changed my life. I can’t believe it still. Every time I think about it, I have to tell the short version to everyone. This will affect the rest of my life. I think about this every day now but instead of it being an intrusive thought that hurts me, I’m like, ‘I can’t believe this happened. How lucky am I?’” Taylor added before revealing that she wasn’t the only one who was crying at the time.

Travis said to his brother, “I started crying too, you know I’m a crier.”

“You were weeping,” Taylor Swift noted.

Now, the songstress’ TS12 album, The Life of a Showgirl is set to release on October 3rd.