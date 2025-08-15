 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'blowing up at each other' after fresh allegations

Meghan Markle wants to fight while Prince Harry wants silence in new scandal

August 15, 2025

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at PR battle amid new scandal

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are clashing after the Duke of Sussex's charity, Sentebale, became entangled in bullying accusations.

Insiders told RadarOnline that while Meghan prefers an aggressive approach to defend herself, Harry wants to handle the situation more cautiously.

The source stated of their situation, "They just can't seem to get a break – it's crisis after crisis for them at the moment, and it's causing huge arguments," adding, "They are blowing up at each other for sparking crises, then also arguing about the best ways to handle the fallout and PR that goes with them."

They went on to add, "They have different ways they want to deal with the optics of their scandals."

"Meghan always wants to fight aggressively – she's passionate about defending herself and correcting the narrative – while Harry prefers to be more careful. She reacts by going on the offensive, but he just wishes the whole thing would stop," they added.

It is worth mentioning that this controversy comes after long-standing allegations against Meghan of mistreating palace staff, which she has consistently denied.

For those unaware, the latest claims involve disputes at Sentebale, the charity Harry co-founded in 2006 to support young people in southern Africa.

Earlier this year, Harry stepped down as patron following a public row with the organization’s chair, Dr. Sophie Chandauka, who accused him of bullying and harassment.

However, the Duchess of Sussex is “refusing to let these accusations shape her identity.”

Insiders claim that both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry “are committed to overcoming” the situation, but things are “very strained” between her and the Duke of Sussex.

