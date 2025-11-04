 
Geo News

Andrew 'bullying' was supported by Palace: 'You'll get fired'

Andrew bullying habits are laid bare by a former member of Royal staff

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

November 04, 2025

Andrew bullying was supported by Palace: Youll get fired
Andrew 'bullying' was supported by Palace: 'You'll get fired'

Former Prince Andrew is branded a bully by a Royal expert.

The brother of King Charles, who has been asked to live in exile at Sandringham, is flagged for his rude and ruthless behaviour with a Royal author.

Advertisement

Expert Dickie Arbiter reveals: “On the odd occasion that I did have dealings with him. He was arrogant, he was rude, and he was bumptious.”

Speaking about another Palace official, Dickie noted: "I was once told by a colleague ‘Speaking to him like that, you'll get fired’ and I said, "No, he won't. He won't tell anyone. Bullies don't tell anybody'."

This comes as author Robert Jobson, in his new book titled The Windsor Legacy, notes: "Andrew’s taste for massages while he was on the road was no secret, according to a senior Palace aide – and he always asked for an attractive female.

Daily Mail further reveals in an excerpt: "On one business trip to New York, he’d told an aide to book a massage in his room, but when the therapist arrived it turned out she was a rather large woman. Andrew packed her off within minutes." 

Advertisement
Buckingham Palace gets chills running down its spine as it announces DEFCON-1
Buckingham Palace gets chills running down its spine as it announces DEFCON-1
Kate Middleton, Prince William reward royal staff after hasty move video
Kate Middleton, Prince William reward royal staff after hasty move
Prince William mingles with Brazilians after straightening Andrew up
Prince William mingles with Brazilians after straightening Andrew up
Good news for King Charles as petition against monarchy fails to get momentum
Good news for King Charles as petition against monarchy fails to get momentum
Prince William receives keys to Rio De Janeiro as he arrives in Brazil video
Prince William receives keys to Rio De Janeiro as he arrives in Brazil
Prince William shares video from Brazil ahead of Earthshot Prize awards: Watch
Prince William shares video from Brazil ahead of Earthshot Prize awards: Watch
Meghan accused of ignoring Canada's love for Prince Harry
Meghan accused of ignoring Canada's love for Prince Harry
How Kate Middleton overcomes anxiety?
How Kate Middleton overcomes anxiety?