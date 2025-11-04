Andrew 'bullying' was supported by Palace: 'You'll get fired'

Former Prince Andrew is branded a bully by a Royal expert.

The brother of King Charles, who has been asked to live in exile at Sandringham, is flagged for his rude and ruthless behaviour with a Royal author.

Expert Dickie Arbiter reveals: “On the odd occasion that I did have dealings with him. He was arrogant, he was rude, and he was bumptious.”

Speaking about another Palace official, Dickie noted: "I was once told by a colleague ‘Speaking to him like that, you'll get fired’ and I said, "No, he won't. He won't tell anyone. Bullies don't tell anybody'."

This comes as author Robert Jobson, in his new book titled The Windsor Legacy, notes: "Andrew’s taste for massages while he was on the road was no secret, according to a senior Palace aide – and he always asked for an attractive female.

Daily Mail further reveals in an excerpt: "On one business trip to New York, he’d told an aide to book a massage in his room, but when the therapist arrived it turned out she was a rather large woman. Andrew packed her off within minutes."