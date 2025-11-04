Prince William building 'great human success stories' with Royal duties

Prince William is lauded for his work ethic and brilliance by former staff.

The Prince of Wales, who has often worked with aide, Jason Knauf, is praised for his sense of responsibility.

"This decade is critical. It is a window in which we still have time to act, and because Prince William believes it can be a great human success story, he approaches it with urgency and optimism," Jason told Hello! Magazine.

"He gets on the phone, attends meetings, and is always thinking about how he can create new opportunities for our finalists. He enjoys supporting their leadership and ideas and is really focused on how we can all do more."

"He knows we have to do more. Because of what science requires and what our finalists want to achieve, he’s never satisfied until they get close to their goals. Especially at this halfway point, it’s clear we must make a big impact," he added.