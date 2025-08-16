JoJo Siwa reveals plan to ‘play the internet' with dream collaboration

JoJo Siwa talks about plan to ‘play the entire internet’

JoJo Siwa just revealed her shocking dream collaboration.

The Karma singer discussed how she believes working with the legendary Eminem would be her way of playing “the entire internet" as viral rumours spread that claimed the rapper hates her.

She told The Sun newspaper: “I’d always say Lady Gaga is my dream collaboration but it’s never gonna happen. Now it’s Slim Shady.”

“I’ve thought about reaching out and being like, ‘Dude, there’s this pocket on the internet right now that thinks you absolutely hate me. I think we should play the entire internet,” she added.

The Dance Moms alum continued, "I’d say: ‘You should do a killer diss track, rip me to shreds?.?.?.?and at the ending of the song it’s like, ‘Oh yeah, by the way, she wrote this.’"

JoJo and Eminem have a mutual friend that is Sir Elton John, so she is hopeful that a meeting with the Mockingbird hitmaker could actually be possible.

When asked if she thinks Elton could introduce them, she said: “I’m sure he could.”

Additionally, JoJo, who released three singles in the span of the last few months, revealed she had no plans on releasing a full album because she doesn’t want to deal with the "pressure" of reaching sales targets.

She said: “Prior to Big Brother, I was working towards a bigger project, I had an album, and I halted the whole thing as soon as I got out of the house, because I just feel a little more inspired right now to just write and release.”

“The things I want to write about are happening right now,” JoJo mentioned, adding, “If Raspy was to go on the album, it wouldn’t come out for another nine months.”

“For me putting all my eggs in this one album basket for it to possibly do good, or probably not do good, I’d rather just not. Why put the pressure on yourself? I’ve had so much pressure on myself, and I’d rather just have fun, and release, and write, and have a good time,” the Big Brother Celebrity star explained.

“I’ve got lawyers signing off on two songs today. I got writers and producers working on another one that I’m recording when I go back home, and we’re cooking,” JoJo Siwa concluded.