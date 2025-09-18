Ed Sheeran refuses gig offer in shocking location: 'It terrifies me'

Ed Sheeran says no to major gig in THIS unusual place

Ed Sheeran might never perform in space because he has "got kids."

During a recent appearance on BBC Radio 2, the 34-year-old singer revealed that he was once offered a gig in space.

"I was offered to go to space a while ago, you know?" he told host Scott Mills.

However, Sheeran refused it as he admitted it "terrifies" him.

He went on to say that just to get the title of "first gig in space" he is not going to risk his role as a father.

"Mate, I ain’t doing it, I’ve got kids," Sheeran exclaimed, noting, "I’m not going to risk that for a Guinness World Record something or other."

"I’m not going to risk my kids not having a dad," he remarked.

The Azzizam singer will only go to space on one condition that is, after a chunk of population have been to space,

"I want to go to space when it’s like flying to France and 40,000 people have done it, and you can just book it online," he explained. "I don’t want to be a guinea pig for that, because it still is dangerous."

"There’s places on this planet that I haven’t been to, I’ve never been to Greenland, I would love to go to Greenland, there’s places on this planet I would far rather go to than space," he added.