Prince Harry's biggest priority comes out amid King Charles' numbing cancer battle

Experts break down their understanding of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s plans for the next month

Experts break down what they believe to be Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s biggest priority in the coming months.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold has provided this hypothesis during his chat with RadarOnline.

He started off by saying, “I do think they will start being more careful not to cause further upset as they move into their future business ventures.”

A big reason for this, according to Mr Harrold, is the newly renewed Netflix deal that promises a number of projects, specifically season 2 of With Love, Meghan.

And it comes amid reports that King Charles is “shuffling around with a cane – and hitting the bottle, and in particular whisky, to numb the pain and despair he feels,” according to the same outlet.

Mr Harrold also hit home the significance of this when he said, “If they cause any more damage with these programs, it will impact any ongoing attempts to build bridges."

For those unversed, while Meghan Markle is focusing on the business side of things, Prince Harry has seemingly been shifting his focus towards his family and is attempting to mend the rift with his father, brother and Kate Middleton.

In the past there were a number of explosive claims made, against Kate Middleton, who is claimed to have egged Prince Harry towards donning that Nazi uniform at a costume party, as well as Prince William who was revealed to have had a physical altercation with the Duke, leading him to land into a dog’s bowl by the end.

Furthermore, accusations were also thrown against an unnamed royal who questioned Prince Archie’s skin colour before his death.

In light of all this he said, “I think the Royal Family are beyond this now. I don’t think they’ll be surprised or disappointed by it, because they're used to them doing what they want now.”

But still “their biggest concern will be another tell-all documentary on their fallouts with the family.”

Up till now fans have seen a number of released projects, from Harry & Meghan, the six-part series to Heart of Invictus, Live to Lead and Polo, alongside With Love, Meghan.