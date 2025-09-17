Trump honours Queen Elizabeth after Windsor Castle welcome

King Charles and Donald Trump: File photo

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Wednesday laid a wreath at the tomb of Queen Elizabeth II, paying tribute to the late monarch during their state visit to the United Kingdom.

The Royal Family said in a statement on Instagram that the Trumps honored the Queen at Windsor Castle, where the couple were formally welcomed by King Charles III, Queen Camilla, and other senior royals earlier in the day.

A captioning accompanying the post read, "This afternoon, The President and Mrs. Trump laid a wreath at the Tomb of Queen Elizabeth II. The President and the First Lady spent time with The late Queen during their State Visit in 2019.

"Following Her Majesty’s death in 2022, President Trump released a tribute to her, saying: “Melania and I will always cherish our time together with the Queen, and never forget Her Majesty’s generous friendship, great wisdom, and wonderful sense of humor. What a grand and beautiful lady she was—there was nobody like her!”

The former monarch, who died in September 2022 after a reign of more than 70 years, hosted Trump and the First Lady during their 2019 state visit to Britain.

The visit to Windsor marks the ceremonial start of Trump’s state trip, with both governments emphasizing the historic ties between the United States and the United Kingdom.