Piers Morgan mocks Windsor Castle protesters as King Charles greets Trump

September 17, 2025
British journalist Piers Morgan mocked protesters who had gathered outside the Windsor Castle where US President Donald Trump was given a grand welcome by the British royal family.
Morgan took a dig at an X user who had shared a video of the protesters outside the royal residence with a caption claiming it was a "massive anti-Trump protest outside the Windsor Castle. They have one clear message: Trump is not welcome."
"Massive" Morgan re-shared the video with a sarcastic caption and multiple laughing emojis.
Morgan is known as pro-monarchy journalist who had publically mocked and criticized Prince Harry, King Charles's youngest son, and his wife Meghan Markle.
Meanwhile, Four people were arrested following a projection of images of Donald Trump alongside sex offender Jeffrey Epstein onto the Windsor Castle, where the U.S. President was hosted by King Charles.