Netflix boss gushes over Meghan Makrle's strong presence in shows

Netflix executive calls Meghan Markle a major force in media

Meghan Markle has a powerful influence that continues to draw global attention despite the criticism she often receives, according to a Netflix boss.

Speaking on Emma Grede’s podcast Aspire, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos heaped praises on the Duchess of Sussex and shared how she still is a major force in media.

Sarandos said the reaction to the Netflix documentary featuring Meghan and Prince Harry showed just how much interest the couple still holds.

He shared that even the trailer of Harry & Meghan sparked intense excitement, with people analysing it frame by frame.

"One thing we learned earlier with Meghan - she has remarkable influence,” the Netflix boss said.

“When we did the documentary with her and Harry, when we ran the trailer announcing it hundreds of people broke down every frame of the trailer announcing it,” he added.

This comes after the streaming platform renewed their deal with Harry and Meghan despite previous reports that said that Netflix does not want to work with the Sussexes anymore.

In a statement by Harry and Meghan, they said the agreement reflects their mission to create “thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally.”