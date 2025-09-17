Prince William, Kate have private meeting with Donald Trump, Melania

Prince William, Kate met President Donald Trump, Melania alone

The Prince and Princess of Wales met President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump alone for a short private meeting this afternoon, per Kensington Palace.

Per the Daily Express, the meeting was "warm and friendly" and took place inside Windsor Castle after lunch.

Details of the meeting haven’t been revealed.

William and Kate were the first ones to receive the President and his wife when they landed at Windsor estate. The couple shook hands with Trump and Melania one by one and welcomed them.

They led the visiting couple to King Charles and Queen Camilla, who gave them an official welcome. The party then reached Windsor Castle via carriages.

Donald Trump is on an unprecedented second state visit to the U.K. after being invited by King Charles in June.

President Donald Trump has been received in the U.K. with great pomp and pageantry. Salutes were fired from the East Lawn of Windsor Castle and at the Tower of London. A guard of honour consisting of 120 soldiers was followed by a display by the Red Arrows, which emitted smoke of blue, red, and white colors.