Kate Middleton's ruby earrings at Trump welcome spark political speculation

Prince William and Kate Middleton accorded a warm welcome to US President Donald Trump at Windsor Castle

September 17, 2025

Prince William and Kate Middleton welcome Donald Trump during his UK visit on Wednesday
Prince William and Kate Middleton on Wednesday greeted US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle.

Kate drew attention with her outfit, which mixed new pieces with a notable rewear. 

According to royal watchers, she chose a bespoke brick-red coatdress and a matching Neso hat, paired with Gianvito Rossi chocolate suede pumps. 

Her burgundy calfskin flap bag, previously seen at public engagements, was the only item repeated. 

Observers also noted her striking ruby earrings, a gift from the government of Poland. 

The choice sparked speculation among royal watchers and political commentators, who wondered whether the princess was making a subtle diplomatic statement as she welcomed a powerful world leader. 

The earrings came into focus amid heightened tensions in Eastern Europe. 

Last week, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said 19 Russian drones entered Polish airspace, with debris from 16 falling across the countryside. 

The incursion drew swift condemnation from allies, including Washington. 

Trump signaled frustration on social media, writing: “What’s with Russia violating Poland’s airspace with drones? Here we go!” His remarks underscored US support for Poland and Ukraine against Russian aggression.

