 
Geo News

Royal Family receives major warning over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accused of being ‘bad for the Royal family’

By
F. Quraishi
|

September 17, 2025

Royal Family urged to act as concerns grow over Prince Harry, Meghan’s role
Royal Family urged to act as concerns grow over Prince Harry, Meghan’s role

Royal family has received a huge warning over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the Duke of Sussex had a reunion with King Charles in London.

According to a royal expert and commentator Richard Eden, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “bad” for the royals.

The recent criticism comes following Harry’s brief visit to the UK where he charmed the public with his charity work and meetup with the cancer-stricken monarch.

Speaking on Palace Confidential, Eden claimed the Harry and Meghan are trying to position themselves as an “alternative Royal family.”

He noted how the couple continue to use their royal ties for personal gain in scathing attack against them.

“I can obviously understand the father wanting to meet the son, who wouldn’t? The problem is, he’s not just a father, he’s our head of state,” Eden said. “I think Harry and Meghan are bad for the Royal Family.”

He continued, “I think Harry and Meghan are bad news. We’ve seen time and time again that they can’t be trusted, they exploit their royal connections, and I don’t think it’s being paranoid to say that they want to be the alternative Royal Family.”

“This week was full of engagements for William and Catherine and Harry has been competing with that,” he further added.

Donald Trump makes remark about Kate Middleton's appearance amid UK trip
Donald Trump makes remark about Kate Middleton's appearance amid UK trip
King Charles receives major warning over monarchy's future video
King Charles receives major warning over monarchy's future
Prince Andrew faces chilly reception from royal family at public event video
Prince Andrew faces chilly reception from royal family at public event
King Charles wants to test Prince Harry with latest move?
King Charles wants to test Prince Harry with latest move?
Kate Middleton, Prince William receive Donald Trump, Melania at Windsor Castle video
Kate Middleton, Prince William receive Donald Trump, Melania at Windsor Castle
Prince Andrew's final departure from the Royal Family: Prince William's plan
Prince Andrew's final departure from the Royal Family: Prince William's plan
Royal fans react to Prince Harry's ongoing tension with Prince William, Kate Middleton video
Royal fans react to Prince Harry's ongoing tension with Prince William, Kate Middleton
Queen Camilla's health woes receive an update amid Donald Trump state visit
Queen Camilla's health woes receive an update amid Donald Trump state visit