Royal Family receives major warning over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Royal Family urged to act as concerns grow over Prince Harry, Meghan’s role

Royal family has received a huge warning over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the Duke of Sussex had a reunion with King Charles in London.

According to a royal expert and commentator Richard Eden, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “bad” for the royals.

The recent criticism comes following Harry’s brief visit to the UK where he charmed the public with his charity work and meetup with the cancer-stricken monarch.

Speaking on Palace Confidential, Eden claimed the Harry and Meghan are trying to position themselves as an “alternative Royal family.”

He noted how the couple continue to use their royal ties for personal gain in scathing attack against them.

“I can obviously understand the father wanting to meet the son, who wouldn’t? The problem is, he’s not just a father, he’s our head of state,” Eden said. “I think Harry and Meghan are bad for the Royal Family.”

He continued, “I think Harry and Meghan are bad news. We’ve seen time and time again that they can’t be trusted, they exploit their royal connections, and I don’t think it’s being paranoid to say that they want to be the alternative Royal Family.”

“This week was full of engagements for William and Catherine and Harry has been competing with that,” he further added.