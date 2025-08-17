 
Kate Middleton gives up one informal role

Kate Middleton seems to have outgrown one role she took upon herself years ago

August 17, 2025

Kate Middleton seems to be voluntarily surrendering the one royal role she took on in 2018.

The comment has been made by royal historian Andrew Lownie and he spoke to Express US about this.

He started right off the bat by saying, “I think, maybe, Eugenie wants to be the peacemaker between Harry and William, she has kept in with both of them, but Kate is above all that.”

Even regarding Prince William Mr Lownie said, “I think it's pretty clear that William will be less sympathetic to him than Charles, the question is, we don't know when William is going to the throne, it could be ten years, a lot can happen in ten years, so it depends on the timing.”

For those unversed King Charles has been battling an undisclosed type of cancer for over a year now. During this time conversations surrounding Prince William’s succession as well as the funeral are said to be in the works.

