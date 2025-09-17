Donald Trump makes remark about Kate Middleton's appearance amid UK trip

President Donald Trump gives Kate Middleton sweet compliment

President Donald Trump was full of praise for Princess Kate during his and Melania Trump’s state visit to the U.K.

The president and the first lady were received by Prince William and Princess Kate on September 17 on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

When Kate shook hands with Trump, 79, he told her, "You’re beautiful, so beautiful."

The Prince of Wales then guided the group forward as he walked with one hand on the back of Kate and the other on Melania’s back.

Trump and Melania were then officially welcomed by King Charles and Queen Camilla with handshakes and Royal Salutes were fired from both the East Lawn of Windsor Castle and at the Tower of London.

The couple then joined the King and Queen alongside Kate and William in a carriage ride to Windsor Castle.

The U.S. President’s unprecedented second visit comes after the King invited him in June.

A palace aide said at the time, "His Majesty has known President Trump for many years and looks forward to hosting him and the first lady later this year."

President Trump and his wife will be in England from Wednesday, September 17, to Thursday, September 18.