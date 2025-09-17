 
King Charles receives major warning over monarchy's future

King Charles urged to address family split for the sake of monarchy’s future

September 17, 2025

Royal family ‘fractured’ since Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s exit

King Charles has received a major warning over the future of the monarchy following his headline-making reunion with Prince Harry.

A royal expert has warned the monarch that the Royal family’s current divide could threaten its long-term stability.

According to royal commentator Richard Kay, royal family’s feud with Harry and his wife Meghan Markle and their exit that followed has left the monarchy “split.”

Speaking on Palace Confidential, he said Harry is still enjoying strong support abroad despite his falling popularity in the UK.

Citing Harry’s recent warm reception in Ukraine, Kay suggested that unless the King finds a way to bring his son back into the royal fold, he could continue to operate as independent figures.

Charles "recognises that popularity could be a problem further down the road, unless [Harry] is somehow corralled into the royal system,” he said.

"I think having a split Royal Family, which is what we have at the moment with the prince across the water, is not good for long-term stability,” Kay added.

