Kate Middleton sparks reactions with sweet, emotional moment with King Charles

Kate Middleton is the "epitome of beauty and grace"

September 17, 2025

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has sparked reactions after the future queen and King Charles shared a sweet and emotional moment at the Duchess of Kent’s funeral on Tuesday.

The People shared report after Kate Middleton said goodbye to King Charles with kisses on the cheek and a curtsy after the funeral of the Duchess of Kent.

Royal fans flooded the comments sections with sweet messages after the outlet shared the report.

One royal fan said, “One of the best additions to the Royal Family, Princess Catherine is a class act.”

“Are you paying attention Meghan? Princess Catherine is the epitome of beauty and grace. Things you will never be,” the other said.

The third reacted, “I think it's sweet to see them show affections for one another. That's not something you see very often from the royals.”

“Kate is such a classy lady. So glad to see she's doing well. We love her here is the US,” the fourth said.

The fifth commented, “Princess Catherine the Class act of the Royal Family. Praying for her health and little family.”

King Charles and Kate Middleton share a close bond, and the monarch previously referred to Kate as "my beloved daughter-in-law."

