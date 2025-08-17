Pete Davidson admits he cost people 'jobs' over his decision

Pete Davidson gets honest about consequences of his decision

Pete Davidson has gotten candid about a decision he made about his show on Peacock, Bupkis, which not only impacted him but also others.



However, the SNL alum said it was necessary as he shared the details while appearing on The Breakfast Club.

He said, “I canceled Bupkis and I got in trouble for it ’cause I didn’t— I love that show, I loved doing Bupkis, I had a blast, thank you [host Charlamagne tha God] for being in it."

The 31-year-old in the interview gave two examples behind his decision. First, he said it had become tiring to relive his own trauma.

“It just got to a point where I got really tired of my whole career just being my personal life, and living through that is sort of traumatic — not to be lame — but it’s traumatic to live in your own crap all the time," he noted.

The second, Pete shared, had to do with him being at odds with a new creative's direction for the show.

He continued, “This new person came and was like: ‘I think Pete should be banging Martha Stewart this season, I think Pete should have more mental issues.’"

"And I was like, ‘Oh, but I wouldn’t do that.’ And they were like, ‘Well, Pete the character [would].’ And I was like, ‘I can’t do this.’ I was like, if I want any shot in being in real movies or being seen a certain way, I can’t just play myself all the time and be this sack," the star added.

However, his decision did not sit well with NBCUniversal, Peacock's parent company. “They were not pleased. Have you seen me in any NBCUniversal [project since]? They were upset. I cost people jobs, and I took care of the writers’ room and anyone who didn’t get paid that needed to, I took care of it — which also hurt."

Though Pete dismissed the impression that NBC "blacklisted" him after his decision, “No, I think we’re cool. I talk to everyone over there now and we’re cool."

"There was a little time where there was some heat and it wasn’t all good … and I understand why, but it just hurt because it was a place I worked for over a decade", The Home star said.

In the meantime, Pete's latest film is The Pickup, which is available on Amazon Prime Video.