Dacre Montgomery drops bombshell about 'Stranger Things' finale

Dacre Montgomery's unexpected statement about 'Stranger Things' comes to light

Dacre Montgomery recently opened up about his excitement for the Stranger Things finale and shared what he really wants to see next.

In a talk with PEOPLE magazine, the 30-year-old Australian actor revealed he will not play the role of Billy Hargrove in the final season of the Netflix blockbuster series Stranger Things, as he aims to enjoy the show from the comfort of his residence.

Voicing his thoughts, Montgomery said, “I'm kind of in my own little bubble over in Australia where I live, so [I’ll] occasionally text with a few of the cast members.”

“But honestly, it feels like it's been so long now that I've been kind of out of the swing of things, and then COVID and all kinds of stuff. But I'm excited to watch the last season. I really am,” he admitted.

The interviewer asked what The Power Rangers star is now excited about, to which he replied it is seeing what the Duffer Brothers, the “really great mentors,” creators and directors of Stranger Things, do next.

“With Stranger Things coming to an end, I'm actually really excited to see — because I know they have so many other amazing ideas and they've been in [the] Stranger Things world for a decade — I'm really excited to see what they do outside of that,” he explained.

“That to me is the most exciting part now that it's coming to an end. They're going to have bandwidth to be able to do a new show, and that's really exciting, I think,” Dacre Montgomery noted.

Notably, Stranger Things will come out in parts. Volume 1, which consists of 1 to 4 episodes, will be released on November 26, 2025. Volume 2 has episodes 5 to 7 and will come on Christmas, while the final and eighth episode will premiere on New Year’s Eve.