Emma Stone shares rare views on 'Golden Globe' Awards

Photo: Emma Stone shares her two cents on 'Golden Globe' Awards

Emma Stone has gotten candid about her early red carpet missteps.

The La La Land actress sat down for a candid chat with Vogue for a new Life in Looks segment.

During this conversation, she reflected on memorable fashion moments, blunders, and behind-the-scenes stories from award shows.

Speaking about her first Golden Globes experience, Stone recalled the surreal atmosphere of being surrounded by Hollywood’s biggest names.

“The Golden Globes is sort of these big round tables, and it feels like you’re just constantly running into all these people that you only see on TV or in movies,” she said, adding with a laugh, “Everybody is shorter than you think they are — except for Conan O’Brien.”

In addition to this, the Academy Award winner admitted that she once had a habit she now regrets: an obsession with spray tanning.

“I’m from Arizona, and I don’t have any pigment in my skin, so growing up, I was really obsessed with the idea of being tan,” she shared.

“That sort of followed me the first couple years that I was going to these types of things.”

Stone remembered going overboard with dark spray tans in her early career, recalling with a laugh, “My hands…look like I’m wearing gloves because [the spray tan] isn’t on my hands."

"I love this dress. I felt so great in it, so great that I had to get a spray tan to really enhance how great I felt,” she added.

Before concluding, the former girlfriend of Andrew Garfieled mentioned one particular moment stands out to her.

This was at the 2011 Golden Globes, when she donned a peachy pink gown with short sleeves, and Stone now looks back with amusement.

“I looked like one solid thumb,” she joked.

“And that dress is so pretty. Why did I decide to match my skin tone to the dress?” she concluded.