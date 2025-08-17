What one major show did Elon Musk not like?

Kumail Nanjiani reveals why Elon Musk didn't like 'Silicon Valley'

Silicon Valley is one of the hit HBO shows, which gave a humorous take on the tech industry. But Elon Musk was not a fan of it.



This is what Kumail Nanjiani, in an interview with Mike Birbiglia's podcast Working It Out, revealed.

The Marvel star said the social media platform X’s owner did not like the show because of the opening scene in the show, which showed Kid Rock performing in front of an uninspired crowd at a tech event.

However, Elon dismissed this scene as Kumail recalled in his conversation with him, adding that parties he attended were "much cooler.”

The 47-year-old continued, “It was like, 'Yeah, man. You're one of the richest people in the world. We're, like, losers on the show. Of course, your parties are better than my parties. What are you talking about?"

Elsewhere in the discussion, Kumail recalled another encounter with a tech giant, Mark Zuckerberg, Meta's head, in 2016.

It happened at the Breakthrough Awards, an event which the 41-year-old co-founded to honour the top scientists, and where the Eternals star, along with co-star Martin Starr, was invited to the ceremony.

The pair decided to deliver a joke, which was crude from the first season of Silicon Valley, at the event by retooling it for the audience.

However, it did not land, prompting Mark to react, "He was like, 'What the **** was that?'" Kumail remembered. "And truly in that moment he was right."

Silicon Valley ran for six seasons, earning critical acclaim and multiple nominations at the Emmy Awards.