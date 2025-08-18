Ben Affleck unable to get ex Jennifer Garner out of his head: Report

Photo: Ben Affleck 'miserable' as he struggles to move on from ex Jennifer Garner: Report

Ben Affleck is reportedly seething as Jennifer Garner prepares to walk down the aisle again.

According to Globe Magazine, her ex-husband Ben Affleck has een finding it difficult to accept that he is not her love of life anymore.

“It’s open knowledge among her friends [that] she’s knee deep in wedding planning,” a source told the outlet.

They also shared, “She’s looking into the perfect venue, the invitations she wants to send out, the music [and] the guest list.”

For those unversed, Garner and Affleck, who split in 2015, have long maintained a supportive co-parenting relationship for their three kids.

The spy even confided that Affleck had reportedly been secretly holding on to the hope Garner might change her mind.

“He was clinging to the hope she’d have second thoughts and call it off, but now that’s clearly not happening,” the insider said.

“He has to get his head around the fact she’ll be officially wed and tied down to someone else who’s going to be living under the same roof and spending time with his kids,” the source remarked in conclusion.