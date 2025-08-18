Jennifer Garner cannot wait to walk down the aisle for John Miller: Source

Photo: Jennifer Garner more than ready to tie the knot with longtime love John Miller: Source

Jennifer Garner is reportedly ready to say “I do” to longtime love John Miller.

According to Globe, a source revealed that while Ben Affleck is “having a tough time” coming to terms with his ex-wife’s new chapter now that the Alias alum is happily planning her future with Miller.

As fans will be aware, Garner and Affleck officially annulled their marriage in 2018 but have remained on good terms as they co-parent their three children.

“Jen has been back and forth on whether to marry John for a while — now she’s telling friends it’s happening, how happy they both are and [that] John’s her soulmate,” an insider told the outlet.

Meanwhile, another source told RadarOnline.com that Miller has allegedly drawn a firm line when it comes to their summer wedding guest list and has insisted that Affleck will not be invited.

“John is happy his previous ultimatum worked and Ben’s not stinking up their romance with his clinginess, but now he’s taking his hard-line tactics a step further and insisting that Ben be banned from the wedding,” the source claimed.

The insider continued, “Having Ben there would attract too much attention and distract from the meaning and purpose of their special day, plus it would be a nightmare for John to have to talk to Ben.”

However, the source added that Garner has attempted to smooth things over, reportedly telling Miller that Affleck is “like a brother to her."