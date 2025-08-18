Paris Hilton gets emotional on dad Rick's big day

Paris Hilton celebrates dad Rick birthday

Paris Hilton got emotional on her dad’s milestone birthday.

On Sunday, Paris celebrated her father Rick Hilton’s 70th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the American media personality and businesswoman shared a heartfelt video compilation of adorable childhood moments with her dad.

In the caption, Paris penned an emotional note for Rick, writing, “Happy 70th Birthday @RickHilton7.”

She went on to write, “Dad, you’ve always called me your Star— and you’ve been the one who’s made me shine Your love, guidance, and unwavering belief in me have shaped every part of who I am.”

“Thank you for being the most amazing grandfather to my children, for the endless love and happiness you give them, and for showing me what a beautiful, lasting relationship looks like through your marriage to Mom @KathyHilton,” Paris added.

Concluding, Paris wrote, “I’m forever grateful for every hug, every laugh, every lesson, and every precious moment we’ve shared. Love you forever, Dad.”

Paris Hilton is the daughter of Rick Hilton and Kathy Hilton. Besides Paris, the beloved couple also shares Nicky, Barron and Conrad.