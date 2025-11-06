 
Jennifer Lawrence gushes over Robert Pattinson

Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson star together in the comedy-drama, ‘Die My Love’

Geo News Digital Desk
November 06, 2025

Jennifer Lawrence felt ‘safe’ with ‘Die My Love’ co-star Robert Pattinson
Jennifer Lawrence felt 'safe' with 'Die My Love' co-star Robert Pattinson 

Jennifer Lawrence didn't want an intimacy coordinator on Die My Love because she felt "very safe" with Robert Pattinson.

The Oscar-winning actress stars alongside Robert in the new comedy-drama film, and Jennifer has revealed why she didn't feel the need for an intimacy coordinator on set.

The 35-year-old movie star said on the Las Culturistas podcast: "We did not have [an intimacy coordinator], or maybe we did but we didn’t really … I felt really safe with Rob.”

"He is not pervy and very in love with [partner] Suki Waterhouse. We mostly were just talking about our kids and relationships, the Hunger Games star said.

"There was never any weird like, ‘Does he think I like him?’ If there was a little bit of that I would probably have an intimacy coordinator. A lot of male actors get offended if you don’t want to f*** them, and then the punishment starts. He was not like that,” she added of the Twilight talent.

Meanwhile, Jennifer previously admitted that she suffered self-doubts before giving birth to her first child.

The Silver Linings Playbook actress who is a mother to Cy, three, and a son called Louie, who was born earlier this year - told Vogue magazine: "It’s so scary to talk about motherhood. Only because it’s so different for everybody.”

"If I say, it was amazing from the start, some people will think, It wasn’t amazing for me at first, and feel bad. Fortunately, I have so many girlfriends who were honest. Who were like, It’s scary. You might not connect right away. You might not fall in love right away. So, I felt so prepared to be forgiving,” Jennifer Lawrence concluded.

