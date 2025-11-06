Robert Pattinson recalls intense conditions on Dune set

Robert Pattinson recalls moment his brain stopped on Dune set

Robert Pattinson says filming Dune: Part Three in the desert was so scorching that it left him unable to think straight.

The Twilight star, 39, made the claim during an interview with published on November 3, recalling how the heat during production nearly shut down his brain.

Advertisement

“When I was doing Dune, it was so hot in the desert that I just couldn’t question anything,” he told IndieWire. “It was so relaxing, like my brain actually wasn’t operating. I didn’t have a single functioning brain cell. I was just listening to Denis [Villeneuve], like, ‘Whatever you want!’”

The film, directed by Villeneuve, will see Pattinson join new cast members Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Ida Brooke, who play the twin children of Paul (Timothée Chalamet) and Chani (Zendaya).

The Dune franchise has become infamous for its brutal filming conditions. Austin Butler, who played Feyd-Rautha in Dune: Part Two, told Entertainment Weekly that it was “110 degrees and so hot” during his first week. “It became like a microwave,” he said, adding that people were “passing out from heat stroke.”

Zendaya also revealed to W Magazine that she experienced heat stroke on set after avoiding water breaks because her costume made bathroom trips a 10-minute ordeal.