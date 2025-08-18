'DWTS' pros Emma Slater, Alan Bersten make PDA packed public appearance

Emma Slater, Alan Bersten hold hands on PDA packed appearance

Emma Slater and Alan Bersten looked adorable as they stepped out for some shopping in California.

On Sunday, the Dancing With the Stars pro dancers were spotted holding hands at the Studio City Farmers Market in Studio City.

As per Just Jared, Emma picked up some fresh fruit and eggs at the market.

This surprising sighting comes a day after Alan celebrated Emma's return to town with a new video.

“My baby is back! So now we get to do all the trends :) #goals,” the professional dancer captioned the post.

“Dog dad, Boyfriend, chair. I’m so lucky,” penned Emma in the comment section of the post.

For those unversed, Emma and Alan confirmed their relationship rumors earlier this year by sharing a smooch on stage during a stop on the DWTS Live Tour.

Emma was previously married to Sasha Farber. The exes ended their 4-year marriage in February 2023.

During an appearance on Nick Viall's The Viall Files podcast, the female dancer shared that she called it quits with Sasha because she didn't want to have kids yet.

“We’re just at potentially two different places. But the hard part was that the love actually didn’t go [away],” said Emma. "It's really the kid thing. Which seems very interesting because I do want to have kids.”