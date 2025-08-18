Sarah Ferguson is boiling over with rage over Prince Andrew book

Sarah Ferguson’s reaction to Andrew Lownie’s book comes out

Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew has just found herself being dragged into backlash, following the release of historian Andrew Lownie’s unofficial expose.

The book titled Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York discusses the role and life Sarah lived during her marriage to Prince Andrew. From her extra marital affairs to claims that she once tried to get with Tiger Woods.

Now an insider has come out to share what the ex-wife of the infamous Duke of York feels regarding the implications.

While speaking to New Idea, the insider was quoted saying, “of course, Sarah is crushed at how this is going to affect her standing with the royals.”

“She’s been working so hard to get back in their good graces, and there’s no doubt any sympathy they may have had before will be severely damaged by this book.”

However, her fears are not just for her own standing or relationships, but also for her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

“As much as it pains Sarah to be back in the royal doghouse, she’s more worried about Bea and Eugenie,” the source admitted too about the mother-of-two.

Because “it’s not fair that they be bundled up into her and Andrew’s mistakes.”