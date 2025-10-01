King Charles marks a surprise appearance to celebrate Gabby’s victory: Watch

A video of King Charles enjoying his time with Gabby the ‘Dog of the Decade’ has just been shared by the The King’s Foundation.

For those unversed, Gabby was crowned with the title of ‘Dog of the Decade’ during this year’s annual Fun Dog Show.

Following the golden retriever’s win, the monarch paid him a special visit with his cane in toe.

The post features a small video of the monarch grinning and playing with Gabby, and even candid snaps of him petting the winner, as well as giving while giving him treats.

Watch the video Below:

There was also a caption that offered more insight and claims, “Earlier this summer, the annual Fun Dog Show took place at the @kingsfdn HQ, @dumfrieshouse. In celebration of the event’s tenth anniversary, we introduced a special ‘Dog of the Decade’ category, which crowned Gabby the golden retriever as the worthy winner”.

This comes just a day after the King met with representatives from charities and organisations that have benefitted from the King Charles III Charitable Fund (KCCF) via its partnership with @Waitrose Duchy Organic range.

For those unversed, the KKCF KCCF was founded by The King in 1979, “when he was Prince of Wales. Inspired by the values of harmony and sustainability, the Fund’s mission is to transform lives and build sustainable communities.”

A social media post highlighting the occasion also said in its caption “Over four decades, the Fund has supported charitable causes, fostering sustainable communities through grants, social investment, and the development of innovative initiatives and projects.”

“Since 2009, the Waitrose Duchy Organic partnership has enabled the Fund to award over 1,600 grants across 20 countries, totalling £50 million and supporting more than 400,000 annually.”



