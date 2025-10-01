Prince Andrew comes forward for his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson

Prince Andrew steps forward for Sarah Ferguson

Prince Andrew, the ex-husband of Sarah Ferguson has stepped forward, into her camp reports suggest.

It all relates to her current media storm regarding the leaked Epstein email that was shared publically by the Mail on Sunday.

Now, a well placed insider has come forward to reveal just what kind of role the Duke of York is playing for his ex-wife.

While speaking to Heat World the insider was quoted saying, “Andrew’s been consoling and advising Sarah about this latest mess and she sent a very clear message to the world by accompanying him to the Duchess of Kent’s funeral recently.”

A big reason for this is because “Andrew hasn’t dated anyone in many years and a lot of people believe that’s because he only has eyes for Sarah, who’s been the definition of a soulmate and someone he trusts implicitly with all his heart.”

Even now, years later “they’ve still got that ‘us against the world’ vibe going on, it just makes perfect sense for them to formalise things again at some point and officially reconcile.”

What is pertinent to mention is that this joint woe isn’t the only time Prince Andrew stepped forward because, “when Sarah got sick with cancer Andrew was by her side and offered support throughout.”

She’s also served as his support the same way, “when he’s been at his lowest ebb due to the Epstein crisis she’s had his back, even as the whole world subjected him to contempt and ridicule.”

“They’re the definition of soulmates, it’s just a question of whether they want to take the next step and go back to being lovers again.”