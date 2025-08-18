Benny Blanco's personal demons may cost him Selena Gomez forever: Source

Benny Blanco’s phobia has Selena Gomez questioning their future

Benny Blanco’s intense “phobia” is reportedly putting his engagement to Selena Gomez in jeopardy.

According to Radar Online, the 37-year-old American record producer and songwriter’s fear of flying may negatively impact his wedding plans with Gomez.

For the unversed, Blanco, whose real name is Benjamin Joseph Levin, and the 33-year-old American actress and singer, who started dating two years ago, are preparing for a traditional Jewish wedding ceremony in the fall of this year.

A source told the outlet that Gomez is exasperated with Blanco’s fear, which has caused apprehensions regarding their future together.

"Selena is not sure how their relationship can survive if Benny's never willing to fly," the insider claimed.

"She dreams of a life where they can hop on a plane and spend time together whenever they're working apart – which is a lot.”

“But because of Blanco's flying phobia, she now realizes she'll have to go alone or take time off from her super busy schedule if she wants Benny to be with her,” the source stated.

Notably, since the Only Murders in the Building star and her fiancé got together, she has had to do all the travelling to see him and has also taken trips with family and friends to satisfy her passion for travel, per the insider.

"She recently took her family to Turks and Caicos, sans Benny. Last year, when Selena had to make a quick turnaround trip to Paris for work, she practically begged Benny to go with her – but he refused,” the source revealed.

Gomez is now forcing Blanco to seek professional help to overcome his phobia, as her friends shared.

"Unless Benny can get past this, Selena genuinely fears their relationship is destined to crash and burn," the source noted.