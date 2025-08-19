Prince Harry ‘silly times' with Queen Camilla laid bare

Prince Harry had a great relationship with his family back in the days, says a former Royal staff member.

The Duke of Sussex got on really well with King Charles, step mom Queen Camilla and brother Prince William, despite what he lead on in his memoir ‘Spare.’

Ex- Royal butler Grant Harrold said: “The four of them, I promise you, got on so well. And that’s why I don’t understand what Harry’s said, I really don’t understand.”

He continued: “Because I saw them. I saw them having dinners together, I saw them having drinks together, I saw them going to parties together.

“The King used to do things to make them laugh and giggle.”

He told The Telegraph: “The banter was great. They used to go around being silly with each other and winding each other up, jumping out at their dad from corners and making him laugh. It was just like a family.”