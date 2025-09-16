Prince William targeted again as Harry doubles down on family claims

Prince William at centre of fresh claims as Harry echoes Netflix accusation

Prince Harry’s latest comments in an interview with The Guardian have reignited tensions with his brother Prince William as he echoed past claims made in his Netflix.

In the show Harry & Meghan, the Duke of Sussex accused palace staff of lying to protect William while Meghan was "fed to the wolves."

Speaking with The Mirror, PR expert Mayah Riaz said Harry’s continued public criticism of his brother is part of a pattern that helps him control the narrative.

She said Harry wants to position himself as honest and wronged, adding that while this strategy may win support from people who distrust the monarchy, it also raises the stakes for reconciliation.

"Taking a swipe at his brother guarantees headlines and reinforces his story of being the wronged party," she explained.

Riaz continued, "In his world, silence could be seen as weakness, while speaking out feels like strength and authenticity. The risk is that if he keeps revealing more and more, people may eventually tire of it and see it less as courage, more as oversharing.

"When it comes to reconciliation, every public comment like this makes things harder. Repairing relationships usually needs a sequence which is truth, acknowledgement, apology (if needed), then steps toward healing."

The expert further said, "By criticising William so openly, Harry raises the stakes. The royals either have to respond, which we know that they tend to avoid, or stay silent, which just makes the divide look wider.

“From a strategy point of view, though, it does allow him to look transparent and principled - which resonates with people who already distrust institutions and prize honesty."